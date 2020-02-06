Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of FMC by 839.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after buying an additional 383,656 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 9,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 331,282 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of FMC by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 300,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after buying an additional 229,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

