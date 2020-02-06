Creative Planning Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Crane by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Crane by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $89.37 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.