Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $165.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.