Creative Planning Acquires 355,577 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 570.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,577 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.18% of QEP Resources worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in QEP Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in QEP Resources by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in QEP Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in QEP Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE QEP opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $720.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QEP Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

