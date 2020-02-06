Creative Planning Acquires 1,779 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 904.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

