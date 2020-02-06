Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Hertz Global worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 104,347 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the third quarter worth $433,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

HTZ opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.26. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

