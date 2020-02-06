Zacks: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Given $17.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USAP shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

