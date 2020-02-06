Creative Planning Sells 1,817 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

