Creative Planning Sells 4,900 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Genesis Energy worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 951.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

