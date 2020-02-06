Creative Planning Purchases 512 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $96.96 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.