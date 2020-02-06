Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,487 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.74% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ACWF opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

