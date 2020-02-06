Creative Planning Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 56,917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,210 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

