Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 754,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,368,000 after buying an additional 85,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of MET opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

