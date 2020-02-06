Zacks: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.41.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

