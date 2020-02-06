Creative Planning Has $2.18 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,680,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 891,457 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after buying an additional 215,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

LVS opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

