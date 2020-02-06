Creative Planning Sells 7,773 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 109,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63,154 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

