Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

