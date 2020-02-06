SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after buying an additional 173,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in SAP by 7.7% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in SAP by 7.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $137.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

