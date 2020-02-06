Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $159.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

