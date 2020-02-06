Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.28% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $294.60 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $331.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.