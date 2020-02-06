Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

