Creative Planning Acquires 534 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 250,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 212,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $108.98 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

