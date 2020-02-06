Creative Planning Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

