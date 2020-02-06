Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Leidos by 57.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $2,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Shares of LDOS opened at $106.63 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

