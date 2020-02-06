Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

