Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. Research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.