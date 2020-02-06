ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,950 shares of company stock worth $713,831. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.