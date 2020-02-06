American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $115.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1,730.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

