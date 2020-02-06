Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

AMTB opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantil Bank has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.91 million and a PE ratio of 16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 132.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

