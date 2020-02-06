Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.98.

AMTB stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $820.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $18,866,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $5,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

