Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $305.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $321.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

