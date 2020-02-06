Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

