Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.