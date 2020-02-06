Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AFYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27. Afya has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,782,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

