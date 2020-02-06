Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) PT Raised to $11.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.