JMP Securities Raises Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target to $44.00

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

