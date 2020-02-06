Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $365.55 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.96. The firm has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.