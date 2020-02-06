Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,791.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. 26.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

