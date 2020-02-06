Crossvault Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.68.

DIS opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

