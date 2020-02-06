Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $65.84 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

