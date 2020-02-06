Cwm LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 688.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth $22,533,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 47.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 168,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 456.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.