Cwm LLC Invests $53,000 in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the period.

CJNK opened at $26.29 on Thursday. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.