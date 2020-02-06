Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 1,293.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8,067.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $465,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

