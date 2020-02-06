Cwm LLC Sells 6,009 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE IPG opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

In other news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

