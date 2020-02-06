Cwm LLC Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.