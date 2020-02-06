Cwm LLC Sells 188 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.14.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $522.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.86. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $335.22 and a twelve month high of $537.53. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

