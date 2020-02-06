KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in KLA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,419. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

