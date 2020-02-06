Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 2,157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSG opened at $297.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

