Cwm LLC Invests $45,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $180,000.

NYSE BHK opened at $15.09 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

