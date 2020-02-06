Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 285 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $165.12 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $134.13 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

